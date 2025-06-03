Herc Holdings Completes Acquisition of H&E Equipment Services

June 3, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Herc Rentals

Herc Holdings Inc., one of North America’s leading equipment rental suppliers including for remediation and restoration, completed its acquisition of H&E Equipment Services Inc.

“The acquisition of H&E accelerates Herc’s proven strategy and strengthens our position as a premier rental company in North America,” said Larry Silber, Herc Rentals president and CEO. “The addition of H&E’s network and capabilities provides Herc with a leading presence in 11 of the top 20 rental regions, a larger fleet that provides our customers with a range of specialty and general rental products, and a talented team who shares our focus on excellence in customer service and safety. We are excited to realize the substantial upside ahead for industry leading growth and superior value creation.”

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Herc Rentals acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of H&E’s common stock for, on a per share basis, US$78.75 in cash and 0.1287 shares of Herc Rentals common stock. With the completion of the transaction, shares of H&E common stock have ceased trading and will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

