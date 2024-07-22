Healthcare Surfaces Institute Merges With ISSA

Last week, ISSA and the Healthcare Surfaces Institute™ (HSI) merged. HSI will now be known as the Healthcare Surfaces Institute, a division of ISSA, and the HSI community can become members of ISSA immediately.

HSI was formed in 2015 at the first Healthcare Surfaces Institute Annual Summit. During the past eight years, HSI has had many accomplishments—including identifying the spread of deadly pathogens via surfaces which lead to unaddressed patient and healthcare worker safety risks.

The institute includes an advisory committee of world-renowned experts in the fields of healthcare, infection prevention, facilities management, environmental services, manufacturing and engineering, regulatory agencies, microbiology, occupational health, and academia. HSI’s work includes scientific research, development of guidelines and standards, and outreach and educational programs to support effective and efficient cleaning and disinfection of healthcare facilities.

“The addition of HSI to the ISSA family furthers our association’s mission to change the way the world views cleaning and advance the professionalism of the cleaning industry,” said John Barrett, ISSA Executive Director. “We are incredibly excited to welcome HSI to ISSA and look forward to adding the group’s knowledge and expertise to educate and empower our membership and our industry.”

The merger further augments ISSA’s educational and certification offerings. With the addition of HSI, ISSA gains strength and subject matter expertise in the healthcare sector to bolster education and training and develop new programs to support the industry. Cleaning and facility solutions professionals are invited to join HSI at a rate of US$290 per year and gain access to select ISSA benefits.

As part of the agreement, Linda Lybert, HSI Executive Director, became a full-time ISSA staff member. Lybert is a 25-year healthcare industry veteran and an established expert on infection control as it relates to the foundational issue of surfaces. Lybert will lead the HSI division while working closely with the ISSA management team to implement new training and certification programs, education events, and other engagement opportunities for the cleaning, facility solutions, and healthcare markets under ISSA’s global platform.

“I am very excited about this partnership and the opportunities it will deliver to not just the cleaning industry, but public health overall,” Lybert said. “Being able to combine HSI’s programs and subject matter experts with ISSA’s global network will allow us to increase awareness of how surfaces are active in spreading pathogens that cause deadly infections, and more importantly how we can work together to make the world a healthier, safer place for everyone.”

Save the date for HSI’s 2024 Healthcare Surfaces Summit. This two-day event takes place Nov. 18 and 19 in Las Vegas as part of ISSA Show North America. HSI’s annual conference will spotlight healthcare experts and thought leaders from a wide variety of expertise, who will discuss the latest advancements in mitigating the spread of deadly pathogens as it relates to surfaces.

