Aramsco Acquires Jon-Don’s Business Assets

May 12, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Aramsco

Last week, Jon-Don announced it would close its doors after 40-plus years in business.

In turn, Aramsco has been working tirelessly toward two objectives:

  1. To provide continued employment to as many Jon-Don employees as possible.
  2. To provide minimal disruption to Jon-Don’s customers.

In pursuit of these goals, Aramsco has purchased assets of the Jon-Don business, including accounts receivable and inventory. The company also has hired many former Jon-Don employees with the goal of providing customers with a seamless transition.

What does this mean for Aramsco customers?

  • Enhanced Products/Services: By combining strengths, Aramsco will be able to offer a wider range of solutions to better meet customer needs.
  • Improved Innovation: Aramsco will have more resources on its side, leading to even more innovative solutions in the future.
  • Greater Expertise: Aramsco’s combined team brings together the best talent from both companies, providing you with deeper expertise and support.
  • Combining Strengths: By adding Jon-Don’s talent and services to the Aramsco team, the company will be able to provide uninterrupted service to our shared customers.

Aramsco has created a Customer Resources page to help you get what you need. Please visit the site for a comprehensive list of resources to help answer any questions you may have.

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Hispanic restoration worker

Bridging the Language Gap: Overcoming Training Obstacles for Spanish Speaking Staff

events / News
Restorerz's new CEO Edgar Mirzoian

Restorerz Emergency Services Names Edgar Mirzoian CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News
National Small Business Week 2025

Celebrate American Spirit of Entrepreneurship During National Small Business Week

News
Jon-Don-opens-restoration-support-center-image

Jon-Don Ceases Operations

Growth & Acquisitions / News
EPA's Stay Air Aware

Air Quality Awareness Week Reminds Americans to Stay Air Aware

Health & Safety / News
Norris Gearhart

Norris Gearhart Honored with RIA’s Marty L. King Lifetime Achievement Award

Awards / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What portion of your business comes from third-party administrator (TPA) programs?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...