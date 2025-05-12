Aramsco Acquires Jon-Don’s Business Assets

Last week, Jon-Don announced it would close its doors after 40-plus years in business.

In turn, Aramsco has been working tirelessly toward two objectives:

To provide continued employment to as many Jon-Don employees as possible. To provide minimal disruption to Jon-Don’s customers.

In pursuit of these goals, Aramsco has purchased assets of the Jon-Don business, including accounts receivable and inventory. The company also has hired many former Jon-Don employees with the goal of providing customers with a seamless transition.

What does this mean for Aramsco customers?

By combining strengths, Aramsco will be able to offer a wider range of solutions to better meet customer needs. Improved Innovation: Aramsco will have more resources on its side, leading to even more innovative solutions in the future.

Aramsco's combined team brings together the best talent from both companies, providing you with deeper expertise and support. Combining Strengths: By adding Jon-Don's talent and services to the Aramsco team, the company will be able to provide uninterrupted service to our shared customers.

Aramsco has created a Customer Resources page to help you get what you need. Please visit the site for a comprehensive list of resources to help answer any questions you may have.