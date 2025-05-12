Aramsco Acquires Jon-Don’s Business Assets
May 12, 2025—
Last week, Jon-Don announced it would close its doors after 40-plus years in business.
In turn, Aramsco has been working tirelessly toward two objectives:
- To provide continued employment to as many Jon-Don employees as possible.
- To provide minimal disruption to Jon-Don’s customers.
In pursuit of these goals, Aramsco has purchased assets of the Jon-Don business, including accounts receivable and inventory. The company also has hired many former Jon-Don employees with the goal of providing customers with a seamless transition.
What does this mean for Aramsco customers?
- Enhanced Products/Services: By combining strengths, Aramsco will be able to offer a wider range of solutions to better meet customer needs.
- Improved Innovation: Aramsco will have more resources on its side, leading to even more innovative solutions in the future.
- Greater Expertise: Aramsco’s combined team brings together the best talent from both companies, providing you with deeper expertise and support.
- Combining Strengths: By adding Jon-Don’s talent and services to the Aramsco team, the company will be able to provide uninterrupted service to our shared customers.
Aramsco has created a Customer Resources page to help you get what you need. Please visit the site for a comprehensive list of resources to help answer any questions you may have.