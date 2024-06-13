Online Poll: Has the Increase in Remote Work Made Bookings Easier?

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of employees who work remotely—either all or most of the time—increased globally from 13% in 2020 to 28% in 2023, according to data compiled by Statista.

The flexibility of remote work has contributed to its rise in popularity and paved the way for many industries to adjust and incorporate it into their policies, procedures, and goals. Now, we are asking you to weigh in on whether remote work has made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the pandemic.

Take part in the latest poll here:

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes, it is easier to book now because more clients are at home.

No, it is more difficult to book now due to client schedules.

It is the same as before the pandemic.

I haven’t noticed a difference. View Results Loading ... Loading ...

