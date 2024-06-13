Online Poll: Has the Increase in Remote Work Made Bookings Easier?

June 13, 2024Cleanfax Staff
remote work

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of employees who work remotely—either all or most of the time—increased globally from 13% in 2020 to 28% in 2023, according to data compiled by Statista.

The flexibility of remote work has contributed to its rise in popularity and paved the way for many industries to adjust and incorporate it into their policies, procedures, and goals. Now, we are asking you to weigh in on whether remote work has made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the pandemic.

Take part in the latest poll here:

 

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

