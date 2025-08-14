Hands-on Training Meets High Level Strategy at Rug Summit 14

August 14, 2025
Rug Summit 14 800x533

Centrum Force will present Rug Summit 14 from Sept. 18 to 19 in Detroit.

This industry gathering will bring together rug care professionals, business owners, and thought leaders for facility tours, hands-on demonstrations, expert presentations, and networking opportunities.

The event kicks off with an exclusive tour of Chet’s Cleaning led by Chet Sadowski, following his keynote speech “From Tragedy to Expansion. Attendees will gain insights into artificial intelligence and automation in business from JR Beekley, explore social media branding with Jordan King and other digital marketing professionals, and participate in an open-floor discussion moderated by Scott Ring.

Timo Anderson also will deliver a keynote on “Creating a Culture That Works for Your Company.” The first day is scheduled to wrap up with live strip washing and dye correction demonstrations by Robert Mann, followed by a cocktail hour at Hagopian World of Rugs in Birmingham.

As an optional networking event, attendees can opt to attend a Detroit Tigers baseball game at Comerica Park, located just 0.75 miles from the AC Hotel.

Before final departure, the summit will close with a review of Rug Summit 2025.

Rug Summit 14 is sponsored by the Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS), Convertable, MasterBlend, and RPF (Rug Pad Wizard).

Click here to register. Early registration is recommended due to limited availability.

