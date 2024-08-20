Guardian Restoration Partners Acquires Quick Dry Restoration & Spartan Emergency Water Removal

August 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Guardian Restoration Partners

On Aug. 19, Guardian Restoration Partners, a platform focused on partnering with and building home restoration businesses backed by Alpine Investors, has acquired two leading restoration services businesses, Quick Dry Restoration and Spartan Emergency Water Removal.

The additions of Quick Dry and Spartan bring Guardian’s total acquisitions since launching the platform in April 2024 to five, and build on Guardian’s mission of partnering with leading local restoration brands to help accelerate their growth.

Quick Dry was founded in Boise, Idaho, in 2016 by Evan Gines. Gines entered the restoration space at 21-years-old and went on to run restoration businesses in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City before starting Quick Dry. In addition to Boise location, the company has locations in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Seattle.

“Quick Dry is thrilled to be a part of the Guardian platform,” Gines said. “What Guardian has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time since its launch is truly impressive, and the team’s focus on putting people at the heart of everything they do makes them an ideal partner for us.”

Spartan was founded in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in 2012 by James B. Bonner III.

“Spartan is a company built on a family- and community-focused mentality, so this partnership with Guardian made perfect sense for us,” Bonner said. “We look forward to continuing to provide the highest quality service for our customers in need as we add even more strength to our operations as part of the Guardian platform.”

As part of the partnership, Guardian will support the businesses by attracting and developing top talent and investing in efficient technology and systems, ultimately enabling business owners to focus on providing an exceptional customer experience. Quick Dry and Spartan will continue to operate under their individual brands.

“The high-quality work, services, and customer-first mindset Quick Dry and Spartan consistently bring to their communities stood out to us,” said Bruno Slosse, Guardian CEO.

