Goodwin Names Andrea Anderson Senior Vice President of Supply Chain

Goodwin Company, a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated chemical contract manufacturing company founded in 1922, has named Andrea Anderson its senior vice president of supply chain.

With a 25-year career marked by leadership and accomplishments in various industries, Anderson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position, where she will be pivotal in overseeing research and development, product development, project management, planning, forecasting, and customer experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrea to Goodwin Company,” said Don Goodwin, Goodwin president. “Her extensive experience, proven track record, and impressive academic background make her a great fit for this critical role. Andrea’s leadership will contribute to Goodwin Company as we continue to provide quality services and build long-term relationships with our customers, suppliers, and employees.”

