Goodwin Names Andrea Anderson Senior Vice President of Supply Chain

February 15, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Andrea Anderson of Goodwin Company

Goodwin Company, a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated chemical contract manufacturing company founded in 1922, has named Andrea Anderson its senior vice president of supply chain.

With a 25-year career marked by leadership and accomplishments in various industries, Anderson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position, where she will be pivotal in overseeing research and development, product development, project management, planning, forecasting, and customer experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrea to Goodwin Company,” said Don Goodwin, Goodwin president. “Her extensive experience, proven track record, and impressive academic background make her a great fit for this critical role. Andrea’s leadership will contribute to Goodwin Company as we continue to provide quality services and build long-term relationships with our customers, suppliers, and employees.”

For more information, visit the Goodwin Company website.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

AFFLINK

AFFLINK Adds ProScan Media as a Preferred Supplier

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Industry growth

Report Reveals Positive Growth Within Home Service Industry

Business Management & Operations / News
John Downey

Cleanfax Magazine Founder John Downey Announces Retirement

News
PuroClean logo

PuroClean Ranked Among the Top Franchises for 2024 by Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500

Awards / News
Construction worker

2024 Construction Workforce Shortage Tops Half a Million

Labor / News
Jan/Feb 2024 CMM Magazine

January/February CMM Magazine Now Online

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...