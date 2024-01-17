Goodwin Company Introduces New Liquid Filling Lines

Goodwin Company, a family-owned and operated chemical contract manufacturing company, has recently announced the addition of two new liquid filling lines at its Lawrenceville, Georgia, facility.

Line 0 features a high-speed eight-head piston rotary filler and runs anything from 5 oz. to 56 oz. containers. It can fill most flowable liquids, angled toward thicker products, and run up to 120-plus containers per minute, dependent on container size.

Line 2 features a high-speed six-head piston inline filler and runs half-gallon containers up to 140 oz. Like Line 0, it can fill most flowable liquids, angled toward thicker products topping out on 40 one-gallon containers per minute.

“Our mission is to be a highly trusted partner for all of our customers in the chemical industry,” said Don Goodwin, Goodwin president. “That’s why we’ve continued to evolve and develop more solutions for our clients.”

