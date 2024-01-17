Goodwin Company Introduces New Liquid Filling Lines

January 17, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Goodwin Company

Goodwin Company, a family-owned and operated chemical contract manufacturing company, has recently announced the addition of two new liquid filling lines at its Lawrenceville, Georgia, facility.

Line 0 features a high-speed eight-head piston rotary filler and runs anything from 5 oz. to 56 oz. containers. It can fill most flowable liquids, angled toward thicker products, and run up to 120-plus containers per minute, dependent on container size.

Line 2 features a high-speed six-head piston inline filler and runs half-gallon containers up to 140 oz. Like Line 0, it can fill most flowable liquids, angled toward thicker products topping out on 40 one-gallon containers per minute.

“Our mission is to be a highly trusted partner for all of our customers in the chemical industry,” said Don Goodwin, Goodwin president. “That’s why we’ve continued to evolve and develop more solutions for our clients.”

To learn more, visit goodwininc.com.

