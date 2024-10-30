Get Ready for the Andrew Ask Building Science Winter Break 2025!

October 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
AABSS

The Andrew Ask Building Science Symposium (AABSS) will be happening Feb. 18-19 in Naples, Florida, and will be hosting multiple exciting speakers, events, and topics throughout the two-day experience. AABSS-2025 brings leading construction industry knowledge presented by today’s most relevant experts and influencers that you won’t see or hear anywhere else.

Some of the highlights of the event include in-person meetings with:

  • Dr. Joseph Lstiburek, Ph.D, P.Eng, and ASHRAE Fellow.
  • John Straube, associate professor joint-appointed to the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the School of Architecture at the University of Waterloo.

The event will be held at the Hilton in Naples, and rooms can be reserved here.

To learn more about the speakers and event, click here.

 

