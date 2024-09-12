Georgia Water & Fire Restoration and Property Medics of Georgia to Form New Restoration Services Platform

Point 41 Capital Partners, a middle-market Greenwich, Connecticut, private equity firm, partnered with Georgia Water & Fire Restoration (GWFR) and Property Medics of Georgia, investing alongside the founders to form a new restoration services platform.

The company will focus on everyday loss events and offers comprehensive restoration services, including mitigation, environmental remediation, contents cleaning and storage, and reconstruction. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

GWFR was founded in Cumming, Georgia, in 1989 by Dean Balthaser and Matt Fowler. For more than three decades, GWFR has served residential and commercial customers in the greater Atlanta market via longstanding relationships with carriers, agents, property management companies, and third-party administrators.

Property Medics was founded in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, in 2016 by Corey Pemberton and Ross Kleman. Like GWFR, Property Medics serves residential and commercial customers in the greater Atlanta market and has become a trusted partner of local plumbers and other industry trades.

“GWFR is excited to join forces with Property Medics,” said Dean Balthaser, GWFR partner. “With over 25 years of dedication to exceptional customer service, our team of industry experts is eager to continue providing top-tier, full-service restoration services. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for our employees and allows us to expand our reach into new markets.”

“We are fortunate to maintain leadership continuity and ownership as we embark on this journey with Point 41, who shares our vision for thoughtful organic and inorganic growth,” added Matt Fowler, GWFR partner.

“With complementary lead generation, common systems and processes, and shared core values, Property Medics and GWFR were a natural fit,” said Corey Pemberton, Property Medics partner. “As partners, we will continue to deliver on our mission to consistently deliver five-star service to our customers and create growth opportunities for our loyal employees.”

This new platform is the continuation of Point 41’s strategy to partner with founder-owned businesses and entrepreneurial management teams to accelerate transformational growth. The new restoration services company is actively seeking partnerships with leading restoration companies, with the goal of accelerating organic growth and providing best-in-class support to local leadership teams.