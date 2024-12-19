From Inbox to Impact: Email Marketing That Cleans Up

In this episode, we sit down with Erik Bunaes, president of Endorphin® Digital Marketing and expert in email and social media marketing, to uncover the secrets of email marketing success for the commercial cleaning industry.

You will learn how to craft engaging email campaigns that grab attention, use automation and segmentation to nurture leads and drive sales, build credibility with testimonials and case studies, and align email marketing strategies with your sales funnel for measurable results.

