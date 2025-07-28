Free Webinar: Stop Losing Money to Bad Estimates, Scope Creep, and Chaos

Join Cleanfax on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. CT for a deep dive into managing jobs for maximum profit and pricing with precision during the webinar Price, Plan, and Perform: Stop Losing Money to Bad Estimates, Scope Creep, and Chaos. If you’ve ever battled delayed payments, underpriced jobs, or chaotic timelines, this is the webinar you can’t afford to miss.

From navigating change orders and supplements to aligning your crew and documentation for insurance success, this session is packed with actionable strategies you can implement immediately:

Learn how to price restoration jobs accurately using real cost data, regional adjustments, and industry estimating tools.

Discover proven project management strategies that keep jobs on schedule, on budget, and stress-free for clients.

Master scope development and documentation techniques that reduce disputes and improve payment turnaround.

Get insider tips on handling change orders, supplements, and protecting your profit margins.

Understand which KPIs truly matter—and how to track them to improve profitability across your team and projects.

Whether you’re a company owner, project manager, or estimator, you’ll learn how to eliminate scope creep, track the KPIs that matter, and turn your jobs into streamlined, margin-friendly operations.

In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session so you can ask your most challenging questions. Bring them and get ready for real answers.

Click here to register for this can’t-miss live event.