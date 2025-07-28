Free Webinar: Stop Losing Money to Bad Estimates, Scope Creep, and Chaos

July 28, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Scope Creep Web 800x533

Join Cleanfax on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. CT for a deep dive into managing jobs for maximum profit and pricing with precision during the webinar Price, Plan, and Perform: Stop Losing Money to Bad Estimates, Scope Creep, and Chaos. If you’ve ever battled delayed payments, underpriced jobs, or chaotic timelines, this is the webinar you can’t afford to miss.

From navigating change orders and supplements to aligning your crew and documentation for insurance success, this session is packed with actionable strategies you can implement immediately:

  • Learn how to price restoration jobs accurately using real cost data, regional adjustments, and industry estimating tools.
  • Discover proven project management strategies that keep jobs on schedule, on budget, and stress-free for clients.
  • Master scope development and documentation techniques that reduce disputes and improve payment turnaround.
  • Get insider tips on handling change orders, supplements, and protecting your profit margins.
  • Understand which KPIs truly matter—and how to track them to improve profitability across your team and projects.

Whether you’re a company owner, project manager, or estimator, you’ll learn how to eliminate scope creep, track the KPIs that matter, and turn your jobs into streamlined, margin-friendly operations.

In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session so you can ask your most challenging questions. Bring them and get ready for real answers.

Click here to register for this can’t-miss live event.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

A gavel and a name plate with the engraving Minimum Wage

Minimum Wage Increased in 15 Cities, States in July

News
The 2025 Summer issue of Cleanfax is now available in digital format.

Take Part in the Cleanfax Readership Survey Now

News
Allen-Keith Construction & Restoration

FIGO Holdings Acquires Allen-Keith Construction and Restoration

Growth & Acquisitions / News
ISSA Show Floor

Register for ISSA Show North America 2025

ISSA / News
ISSA Today July August 2025 Digital Issue

Read the July/August ISSA Today Digital Issue

ISSA / News
CRDN

CRDN Expands Service Capabilities Across Network

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...