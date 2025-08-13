Fortify Restoration Appoints Mike Rosen CEO

August 13, 2025Elizabeth Christenson
Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration, a leading provider of exterior structural restoration services across Florida, appointed Mike Rosen CEO.

Rosen brings a wealth of experience operating private-equity-backed facilities services businesses, with a strong track record of driving organic growth, executing M&A strategies and building high-performance organizations. During the course of his career, Rosen has consistently delivered strong outcomes for investors and stakeholders, leading businesses through successful private equity investment cycles while maintaining a sharp focus on operational excellence and execution. Most recently, Rosen served as CEO of Let’s Pave, a national paving services platform where he previously held senior roles including president, chief operating officer and chief growth officer.

“I’m honored to partner with Osceola Capital and step into the CEO role at Fortify Restoration,” Rosen said. “There’s a clear opportunity to build the preeminent structural restoration platform in Florida and the broader southeastern U.S. Our immediate focus will be on scaling our operations to meet growing demand, strengthening our delivery capabilities, increasing stakeholder satisfaction, and expanding through strategic acquisitions, such as our recent partnership with Albert, Jorge, and Maria Cabada of GC Restoration. I’m especially excited to partner with the Cabada family, whose legacy, reputation for safety and quality, and leadership have laid the foundation for Fortify’s success. Together, we aim to build a company that brings together elite operators under one platform to deliver best-in-class service to our customers.”

Read Elizabeth Christenson's Posts

Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor for Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies. Contact her at [email protected].

Follow Elizabeth Christenson

