Elite Biohazard and Fentanyl Decontamination Training Returns

Led by master trainer Jeff Jones, who has over 50 years of field experience, the Microbial Warrior® Experience is recognized for its scientific approach and intensive hands-on methodology to biohazard remediation and fentanyl decontamination training.

The training uses a proprietary tactical system designed to handle high-risk contaminants through four pillars:

Training: Rigorous performance-based assessments. Tactics: Strategic response plans for dangerous environments. Techniques: Specialized cleaning methods like “picture framing” and “S-pattern” application. Tools: Use of state-of-the-art equipment and chemistry recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other scientific bodies.

Graduates, who successfully negotiate this comprehensive training are awarded the Certified Forensic Operator®️ and Certified High Risk/High Level Decontamination SpecialistTM Certifications.

Upcoming training schedule is as follows:

June 16-20—Microbial Warrior®️ 2.0 Experience in Indianapolis, open training with limited seating.

Based on science and backed by experience, the Microbial Warrior 2.0 experience allows students to experience real-world, hands-on skills in the decontamination of trauma, unattended death, infectious disease, fentanyl, and weapons of mass destruction incident sites.

Microbial Warrior 2.0 is an approved IICRC CEC (Continuing Education Credit) Course. Attendees can receive 14 CEC credits upon training completion.

For more information, call (405) 820-3638 or email at [email protected].