Clorox Acquires GOJO Industries, Makers of Purell®

Today, the Clorox Co. completed its previously announced acquisition of GOJO Industries, expanding Clorox’s product portfolio to include the Purell® brand and GOJO’s health and hygiene solutions. The combination brings together two companies with a shared commitment to making the world cleaner and healthier, leveraging complementary consumer brand-building expertise, and B2B capabilities to deliver a more comprehensive product offering and both near- and long-term strategic value to Clorox.

“Today marks an important milestone as GOJO officially joins The Clorox Co.,” said Linda Rendle, The Clorox Co. chair and CEO. “GOJO has incredible strength in the marketplace, and we are looking forward to coming together to thoughtfully grow the business. We see strong opportunity ahead as we bring together our leading brands, talented organizations, and complementary capabilities to deliver best-in-class health and hygiene solutions to consumers and institutional end users alike.”

The GOJO business, now known as Clorox Purell, will be led by President Carey Jaros and will continue to be based out of its headquarters in Akron, Ohio, with its current facilities remaining in Ashland, Cuyahoga Falls, and Wooster in Ohio.

“We could not be more excited to officially join The Clorox Co. and realize the opportunity to exponentially scale our impact in the world,” Jaros said. “Together, we’ll set new standards for health and hygiene and bring well-being to more people everywhere, creating long-term value with and for our partners and customers. Clorox Purell is a winning combination in every way.”