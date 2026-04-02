Paul Davis Restoration Names Mike Hopkins CEO

Paul Davis Restoration appointed Mike Hopkins CEO, effective immediately.

Hopkins assumes the role after serving as chief operating officer of Paul Davis Restoration. During his tenure with the company, he also held the roles of executive vice president of operations and regional business consultant. As CEO, Hopkins will lead the continued growth and long-term success of the Paul Davis brand across its franchise network in the United States and Canada.

“I am grateful for our team at Paul Davis. It is an honor to serve, and I am excited about what lies ahead,” Hopkins said. “Built on a strong legacy, we are focused on our incredible people, our culture, and delivering exceptional results together. We are just getting started.”

“Throughout his tenure, Mike has demonstrated that he is a steady, values-driven leader with a deep commitment to the long-term success of Paul Davis,” said Scott Patterson, FirstService CEO.

This leadership transition reflects Paul Davis Restoration’s continued commitment to operational excellence, consistent support for its franchise network, and exceptional service to residential and commercial customers. Under Hopkins’ leadership, the company remains focused on strengthening its system, supporting franchise owners, and advancing its ambition to be known as the premier brand in the restoration industry.

Hopkins brings more than 35 years of experience within FirstService Brands, having served as a franchisee, franchisor, business consultant, and executive. His career began in 1992 as a top-performing CollegePro Painters franchisee, followed by leadership roles within the corporate organization. He later founded and scaled multiple CertaPro Painters franchises, building one of the top-performing operations in the network and serving as chairman of the Franchise Owners Association.

Hopkins is known for his deep commitment to people, performance, and culture. He resides in Cleveland, Ohio, with his wife of more than 32 years, Kristen. Together, they have five children, four daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren.