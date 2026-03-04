Fortify Aligns Insurcomm Restoration and Rytech Restoration

Fortify Cos. today expanded its national catastrophic large loss response capabilities across the Fortify network, aligning Insurcomm Restoration’s large loss disaster team with Rytech Restoration‘s national first-response footprint and more than 200 strategic partners nationwide.

This capability has long existed within Insurcomm’s dedicated large loss team. What’s new is the scale and structure, formally integrating that expertise across the Fortify network so every customer benefits from rapid stabilization, coordinated mobilization, and national-level leadership for complex and catastrophic losses.

Fortify’s expanded model ensures Rytech franchise teams serve as immediate first responders in their markets securing sites, initiating mitigation, and stabilizing damage quickly while Insurcomm’s dedicated large loss team mobilizes to lead high-severity and technically complex engagements.

This coordinated approach delivers speed without sacrificing structure. Mitigation begins immediately at the local level, while full catastrophic resources, equipment, and leadership scale behind it.

“Rytech teams are the tip of the spear in their communities,” said Glenn Pafford, Fortify Cos. senior vice president of field operations. “They are first on site, protecting properties and customers when it matters most. What’s powerful about this model is that they’re not just stabilizing losses—they’re working shoulder-to-shoulder with our dedicated large loss leaders, gaining hands-on experience in managing complex, high-severity events. That exposure strengthens their ability to handle increasingly complex day-to-day losses in their own markets.”

The industry trend is clear: while overall claim frequency has softened in some regions, loss severity continues to increase. Properties are more complex, repair costs are higher, and stakeholder coordination is more demanding than ever.

“Carriers are reporting fewer claims in certain segments, but the losses they are seeing are larger and more complex,” said Kelly Brewer, Fortify Cos. CEO. “That requires highly skilled teams who can manage everything from emergency stabilization through prolonged recovery. By pairing a dedicated large loss team with an engaged first-response network, we’re elevating the capability of every operator in our system to meet that reality.”

Through structured participation in catastrophic events and complex projects, Rytech franchise partners gain:

Real-time training alongside seasoned large loss experts.

Exposure to carrier program navigation and high-severity project management.

Experience coordinating labor, equipment, and specialty trades at scale.

The confidence and capability to take on larger, more complex losses within their territories over time.

Fortify’s expanded large loss model is structured to manage:

Hurricanes, flooding, severe storms, and winter weather events.

Multifamily portfolio losses.

Commercial and institutional property damage.

Complex non-weather losses, including fires and infrastructure failures.

Dedicated means more than additional crews. It means specialized leadership, scalable equipment and labor resources, disciplined communication, and the ability to manage prolonged recovery timelines in high-visibility environments.

Through Fortify’s unified platform, this integrated large loss capability now spans more than 100 markets across 30 states—providing a coordinated national solution for multifamily owners, commercial property managers, insurers, and institutional clients.

This is a response model built for how losses are happening today. Immediate local presence. National depth behind it. Skilled operators who can stabilize fast and manage complexity through completion. As severity rises and expectations increase, Fortify is positioned to deliver disciplined execution at scale—anywhere in the country, on losses of any size. This integrated approach, made possible by the acquisition by Fortify Cos., sets a new standard for efficiency and reliability in the restoration industry, providing carriers with a streamlined and dependable partner.