FNA Group Acquires Carpet Cleaning Equipment Manufacturer Kent Investment

The FNA Group acquired Kent Investment Corp., a leader in the professional carpet cleaning industry. The acquisition is a significant step forward in the expansion of FNA Group’s product portfolio and poises the company for immediate entry into the indoor cleaning segment. The move strategically aligns with FNA Group’s vision of providing functional innovation with the best machines and accessories across their brand portfolio.

For over 30 years, Kent Investment has been manufacturing machines, accessories, and cleaning solutions for the rental, janitorial, and consumer carpet cleaning sectors. Their product offering is best known for the iconic C-4 carpet extractor in addition to a full line of cleaning and spot detergent solutions. The company has built its reputation through superior cleaning, reliability, and affordability, which is backed by Platinum Certifications from the Carpet and Rug Institute.

“Kent’s expertise, brand equity, and products seamlessly complement our current offerings and open new avenues to better serve our customers,” said William Alexander, FNA Group, executive vice president. “This acquisition will also enable us to leverage synergies with our current customer and representative base and continue to bring them new and innovative products under our own iconic brands.”

This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in FNA Group’s growth trajectory, allowing them to encompass both outdoor and indoor cleaning solutions. FNA Group is confident this acquisition will bring tremendous value to the organization and create new opportunities with their existing customer base, in addition to now being able to serve indoor cleaning markets.

Founded by Gus Alexander in 1988, The FNA Group is a manufacturer of electric and gasoline powered products for a variety of applications. The company’s robust portfolio of residential, professional, and commercial products includes pressure washers, inverters, generators, water pumps, engines, portable e-power products, and more. Throughout its history, The FNA Group has continued to invest in key growth initiatives that have kept the organization at the forefront of indoor and outdoor cleaning, as well as power generation. This includes the acquisition of both the Simpson and Delco brands in 2006, accompanied with continuous improvements to their manufacturing facilities located in Mesquite, Texas; Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; Decatur, Arkansas; Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and Knoxville, Tennessee.