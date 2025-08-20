First Projects Achieve LEED v5 Certification

Earlier this year, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) opened the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v5 for registration—the newest version of its flagship green building program. The new rating system focuses on three main pillars—decarbonization, quality of life, and ecological conservation and restoration—with decarbonization accounting for half of the total points available toward certification.

On Aug. 19, the USGBC announced the first projects to achieve certification under LEED v5. In studies from the U.S. General Services Administration, LEED buildings have been proven to use less energy and reduce utility costs.

According to the UN Environment Programme, the built environment accounts for approximately 40% of all global carbon emissions, with building operations responsible for 27% of those emissions. Because nearly two-thirds of buildings that will be in use in 2040 already exist today, it is critical to ensure that both new construction and existing buildings embark on a path toward decarbonization.

Certification will be available for all LEED v5 for Operations and Maintenance projects this fall. Certification for LEED v5 for Building Design and Construction will become available later this year.

