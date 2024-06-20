First Onsite Property Restoration Adds Another Virginia Branch

June 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration, which operates more than 100 locations across the United States and Canada, has expanded operations and opened a new branch in Roanoke, Virginia, to serve the city and the surrounding area. This is the company’s second new branch in Virginia, and follows the recent opening of a branch in Richmond, Cleanfax previously reported.

The Roanoke branch offers businesses First Onsite’s core commercial restoration services such as water, fire, storm, and mold mitigation and remediation, with a focus on the healthcare industry. The addition of this branch was born from the identified need to expand the healthcare offerings in both the Roanoke and Lynchburg geographical areas in the Mid-Atlantic region. Gary Strickland will lead the new branch as its General Manager.

“This new branch was born based on a solid relationship with a longstanding client who wanted to work with First Onsite in the growing healthcare sector, encompassing the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Vince Catania, First Onsite Mid-Atlantic Regional vice president. “With the addition of this new location, we are able to provide an exceptional customer experience to current and potential clients.”

The location also will serve as a base for operations when area wide events such as hurricanes, fires, and floods affect the area. First Onsite’s directive is to help communities “Restore, Rebuild, and Rise” when they are hit by a natural disaster or other catastrophic event.

