First Onsite Property Restoration Expands in Virginia

First Onsite Property Restoration has expanded operations and opened a new branch in Richmond, Virginia, to serve the city and the surrounding area.

The Richmond branch continues to offer First Onsite’s core commercial restoration services such as water, fire, storm, and mold mitigation and remediation. This branch will complement the services First Onsite already provides through its Manassas and Virginia Beach, Virgina, locations, as well as the Rockville, Maryland, office in the Mid-Atlantic region. Mark Cassarino will lead the new branch as its general manager.

“We are very excited about this new branch,” said Vince Catania, First Onsite regional vice president. “It will serve to complement our existing locations and ensure First Onsite’s exceptional customer experience is easily accessible to clients in the region.”

Additionally, the new location will function as a base for operations when an area-wide event such as hurricane, fire, or flood affects the area.

