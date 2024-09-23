First Onsite Presents Live Burn and Education Seminar

September 23, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Fire burning in building

First Onsite Property Restoration is co-hosting a Live Burn and Education Seminar on Sept. 30 at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds in Freeport, Illinois.

First Onsite is partnering with FireTech Inc, Fire and Explosion Investigations, and fire expert John Knapp along with Todd Davis, an insurance educator, who will be conducting his “Stop, Drop & Roll” class which will offer CE credits. The class will feature lessons on fire behavior, fire safety, and controlled burns of a two-room structure, as well as two vehicles. This educational event is geared toward claims adjusters, claims advocates, CSRs, and SIU representatives. The general public and media are welcome to attend. The Freeport Fire Department will be assisting and training as part of the event.

“First Onsite is proud to be a sponsor of this important event as it will educate attendees on the nuances and challenges of dealing with fires and their aftermaths,” said Tom Keyes, First Onsite general manager western Illinois region. “The Freeport event will showcase the fire prevention and mitigation services we are known for in the region,”

The Live Burn and Education Seminar will be held at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds at 2250 S. Walnut Road in Freeport, Illinois. Class will occur on Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (lunch will be provided) Email [email protected] to register. Registration opens at 8 am.

This is the second Live Burn and Education Seminar that First Onsite has sponsored this year, following the June event at the Randall Fire Department, in Twins Lakes, Wisconsin.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Co-CEOs Pete Bell Bryan Michalsky

Cotton Holdings Plans Leadership Transition With Co-CEOs

New Hires and Appointments / News
flooded road

North Carolina Flooding Could Cost $7B

Disasters / News
Fire fighting helicopter carry water bucket to extinguish the forest fire

California Wildfire Threat Eases as Structure Destruction Danger Remains

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
World Cleanup Day 2024

UN Adds World Cleanup Day to Official Calendar

Cleaning / News
TPA work

Calibrating for Cost Cutters

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration
ATI Restoration and Inc. 5000

ATI Restoration Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000

Awards / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...