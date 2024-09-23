First Onsite Presents Live Burn and Education Seminar

First Onsite Property Restoration is co-hosting a Live Burn and Education Seminar on Sept. 30 at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds in Freeport, Illinois.

First Onsite is partnering with FireTech Inc, Fire and Explosion Investigations, and fire expert John Knapp along with Todd Davis, an insurance educator, who will be conducting his “Stop, Drop & Roll” class which will offer CE credits. The class will feature lessons on fire behavior, fire safety, and controlled burns of a two-room structure, as well as two vehicles. This educational event is geared toward claims adjusters, claims advocates, CSRs, and SIU representatives. The general public and media are welcome to attend. The Freeport Fire Department will be assisting and training as part of the event.

“First Onsite is proud to be a sponsor of this important event as it will educate attendees on the nuances and challenges of dealing with fires and their aftermaths,” said Tom Keyes, First Onsite general manager western Illinois region. “The Freeport event will showcase the fire prevention and mitigation services we are known for in the region,”

The Live Burn and Education Seminar will be held at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds at 2250 S. Walnut Road in Freeport, Illinois. Class will occur on Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (lunch will be provided) Email [email protected] to register. Registration opens at 8 am.

This is the second Live Burn and Education Seminar that First Onsite has sponsored this year, following the June event at the Randall Fire Department, in Twins Lakes, Wisconsin.