First Onsite Offers Severe Weather Guide

First Onsite Property Restoration offered crucial advice for commercial and residential property owners, residents, and managers amid the severe storm season with its new severe storms and tornadoes preparedness kit.

According to the Weather Network, forecasters expect a pattern of heat domes to develop south of the Canadian border that could enhance storms throughout North America during most of the summer.

Below are some tips and information from the First Onsite Severe Weather Guide to help prepare for the effects of severe weather, including property damage:

Thunderstorms are accompanied by lightning, thunder activity, hail showers, tornadoes, and gusty winds, and can cause severe damage to property and surrounding structures.

Lightning strikes can cause fires and electrical surges.

Tornadoes range in size and can cause excessive damage to building structures and property and can even cause catastrophic area-wide damage.

Tornado season is most climactic between the months of April and September, with the strongest winds typically peaking in June and July.

First Onsite’s annual Weather and Property Survey also explored Canada’s top catastrophic weather fears and asked Canadians about threats to their property during severe weather events. Below are the storm related findings:

60% fear severe rain and flooding.

50% are worried about tornadoes, winds, and severe storms.

23% are concerned about landslides/mudslides.

28% are worried about hurricanes or tropical storms.

73% are concerned about climate change related weather.

Drilling down, the survey also asked people what they felt were the top threats to their property during disasters or severe storms and weather events.

79% feared for personal or family safety.

63% fear having to leave their home or community.

72% are worried about the cost of major renovations and repairs.

60% are worried about the level of their insurance coverage.

64% are concerned about their level of preparedness in the event of a disaster.

First Onsite also offered these tips when putting a plan together to deal with severe weather: