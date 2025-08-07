Family-Owned EC Restore Expands Into New Hampshire

EC Restore, a family-owned property damage restoration company with over 40 years of proven performance, opened its newest facility in Concord, New Hampshire. This expansion brings EC Restore’s full-service restoration capabilities—including fire, water, mold, biohazard cleanup, and reconstruction—to homes and businesses throughout much of the Granite State.

Veteran Restoration Operations Manager Thomas Sousa will lead the new branch. Sousa previously served as general manager of Soil Away, a New Hampshire restoration company known for its personal service and local roots. Soil Away was recently acquired as part of a growing trend of family-owned disaster restoration firms being purchased by corporations and private equity groups.

As many New Hampshire residents will notice, this shift has often resulted in a loss of the local accountability Granite Staters value—something that earned Soil Away deep trust during its years as an independently owned operation. EC Restore recognized this change and saw an opportunity to bring back the community-driven service model that puts relationships and responsiveness first. The Concord facility will operate with the same urgency, dependability, compassion, and field-tested expertise that have defined EC Restore since 1983.

President Eric Anderson, a part-time New Hampshire resident and home owner in Grafton County, will oversee the new location’s integration and operations—reinforcing EC Restore’s hands-on approach and commitment to restoring not just properties, but relationships built on familiarity, respect, and proven results.