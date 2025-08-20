Fall 2025 Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Online

The Fall 2025 issue of Cleanfax is now available online. In this issue of Cleanfax, check out the 2025 Restoration Industry Leaders Review, spotlighting three women who implemented transformations with their companies and created success. Then learn how to tap into the power of free offerings to clients to build a better cleaning business, and how advocating for the industry is starting to make an impact across state and federal government. Get some technical expertise with an analysis of pH in cleaning, and don’t miss the tips to become a master marketer in your company. All this, and much more, is inside!

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue.

Keep up to date on industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of Cleanfax magazine.

Do you have article ideas or content to share? Reach out via email to Jeff Cross, media director for Cleanfax.