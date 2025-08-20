Fall 2025 Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Online
The Fall 2025 issue of Cleanfax is now available online. In this issue of Cleanfax, check out the 2025 Restoration Industry Leaders Review, spotlighting three women who implemented transformations with their companies and created success. Then learn how to tap into the power of free offerings to clients to build a better cleaning business, and how advocating for the industry is starting to make an impact across state and federal government. Get some technical expertise with an analysis of pH in cleaning, and don’t miss the tips to become a master marketer in your company. All this, and much more, is inside!
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- The Human Side of Trauma Cleanup:Compassion, care, and the importance of “why.”
- Advocating for an Industry: How the IICRC is expanding its voice in government.
- The 2025 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Here’s how three restoration companies have embraced transformative entrepreneurial strategies.
- The Power of FREE: A tactic to win the trust of new customers.
- Property Insurance Claims: Know your rights and do the job correctly from the start.
- How AI is Rewriting the Rules of Documentation: Stay ahead of trends in water damage claims.
- Grab a Shovel!: Quit complaining and get to work.
- Taking Action: Do it to meet deadlines and stay on schedule.
- Assessment First: Guessing is not a strategy for mold remediation.
- Misunderstanding pH: Measuring the pH of cleaning chemicals is a good start.
- Tips to Become a Master Marketer: Balancing proven marketing methods with new technology.
- The Last Word: Five Questions for Doug Hoffman.
