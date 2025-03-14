EPA Rolls Back Environmental Regulations, Including Air Pollution

March 14, 2025Cleanfax Staff
EPA

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced March 12, sweeping changes to 31 programs, including climate change reporting, pollution from power plants, and emissions standards for vehicles. The EPA also said that it will review water pollution limits for coal plantsair quality standards for small particles, and the mandatory reporting of greenhouse gas emissions by large emitters like oil and gas companies.

“Today is the greatest day of deregulation our nation has seen,” said Lee Zeldin, EPA administrator, on March 12. “We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion to drive down cost of living for American families, unleash American energy, bring auto jobs back to the U.S., and more.”

NBC News reported Zeldin also said that the EPA would reconsider a 2009 legal decision that stated greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane are warming the Earth and that warming presents a threat to public health and welfare.

The agency’s announcements promise to start legal battles with environmental groups that will fight the rollbacks. The agency, which issued these announcements in numerous press releases, must initiate a rulemaking process that will take months, if not longer, to complete, NBC News said.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

RIA Billingual

RIA Expands Accessibility: Position Papers Now Available in Spanish and French

News
Integrating Smart Tech

Register Today for CMM’s Free Webinar: Integrating Smart Tech

News / Products & Technologies
Green Seal

Green Seal Prohibits PFAS in Floor Care Products, Adhesives, Paints, Coatings, and Degreasers

News / Sustainability
Los Angeles air pollution

Which U.S. Cities Have the Worst Pollution?

News
Allen_Reid_EC_Restore_800

Stellar Service Brands Welcomes Zach Munroe as Vice President of Franchise Development

New Hires and Appointments / News
Amy Prihoda

Women in Leadership: Rebranded Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems Bridges the Gap

Business Management & Operations / News / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...