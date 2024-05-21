EPA Releases 2023 Pesticide Registration Improvement Act Annual Report

May 21, 2024Cleanfax Staff
EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that in fiscal year 2023, US$1.1 million was set aside for pesticide use training, including $500,000 for health care provider training, $500,000 for pesticide safety education programs, and $500,000 for partnership grants. This funding was reported in the EPA’s  Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) Annual Report, which was released last week.

Since 2004, PRIA has authorized the system for registering pesticides. The latest report, the EPA’s first since PRIA 5 was authorized in 2022, details the agency’s implementation efforts, including the tracking and status of the review of pesticide registration actions, registration review cases, process improvements, and maintenance fee set asides for farmworker and health care provider training, partnership grants, and the pesticide safety education program.

To access the full PRIA FY 2023 Annual Report and learn more about PRIA 5 implementation, visit the EPA’s website.

