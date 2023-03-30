Encircle’s 2023 Admin Appreciation Awards Open for Nomination

March 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
2023 admin appreciation award encircle

KITCHENER, ONTARIO — March 30, 2023 — Encircle is pleased to announce the return of the Encircle Admin Appreciation Awards, coinciding with Administrative Professionals’ Day on April 26, 2023. Anyone who works within restoration can nominate an industry administrator who deserves some extra appreciation for a chance to win one of three prizes: a Mastercard gift card valued at $250.00 or a grand prize of $1000.00.

The nomination process is easy: visit getencircle.com/admin-appreciation-day to nominate an administrative professional who is deserving of a little extra appreciation for all that they do. The process can be completed in just a couple of minutes, and neither the nominators nor the nominees need to be Encircle customers.

“When we launched these awards last year, we were blown away by the stories that came in,” says Paul Donald, CEO of Encircle. “We knew how integral administrators are to the restoration industry, but to say we were touched and humbled by their stories would be an understatement. We heard over and over how their colleagues felt they couldn’t get by without them, the ways they go above and beyond to support families when they’re going through such a stressful time, and how truly valued they are to keep operations running smoothly. Our team is thrilled to recognize their contributions again this year.”

The stories of last year’s winners can be found here. This year’s nominations close on April 19, 2023, and the winners will be announced on Administrative Professionals’ Day on April 26, 2023.

About Encircle

The Encircle platform makes it easy for property restoration and claims professionals to document and report the complete story of a loss by capturing data with photos, videos, notes, floor plans, moisture data, and much more. Discover how Encircle makes managing claims easy at getencircle.com

