Empower Brands Appoints Felicia Reeves as Chief Marketing Officer

Empower Brands , a multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, appointed Felicia Reeves as chief marketing officer. A seasoned marketing executive with a proven track record of driving growth, Reeves will lead Empower’s marketing strategy, leveraging cutting-edge data and technology to equip franchise owners with impactful solutions for sustainable success.

Reeves brings extensive experience in the residential and commercial services sector, most recently serving as senior vice president of growth marketing at TurnPoint Services. There, she led large-scale marketing transformations for a portfolio of more than 55 brands nationwide. Under her leadership, TurnPoint’s in-house digital marketing team earned recognition as Best In-House SEO Team of the Year by Search Engine Land in 2024. Her expertise in demand generation, digital strategy, and marketing operations also includes leadership roles at Orion Advisor Solutions and CubeSmart.

“Empower Brands is at a pivotal moment in franchising, and I’m excited to help our franchisees navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic marketing landscape,” Reeves said. “As consumer behavior evolves and the cost of demand rises, it’s more critical than ever to equip our owners with the right strategies, tools and data-driven insights to fuel sustainable growth. My passion has always been in helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses through innovative, performance-driven marketing, ensuring they not only compete but stand out in a crowded marketplace. At Empower Brands, we have the opportunity to build scalable, cutting-edge strategies that drive real impact, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Reeves’ appointment marks a return to franchising, having started her career as a Parisi Speed School franchisee. Her deep understanding of the franchise business model and data-driven marketing strategies aligns seamlessly with Empower Brands’ commitment to helping franchisees thrive.

“Felicia is a proven leader with deep roots and incredible knowledge in the franchise space,” said Scott Zide, Empower Brands CEO. “Her track record of not only owning her own franchise but transforming marketing strategies to drive growth is exactly what we needed for this crucial role. Her ability to leverage the franchisee experience and technology to create impactful marketing solutions will be a huge asset to our franchisees and our brand portfolio. We are thrilled to welcome her to Empower Brands and look forward to the innovation and leadership she will bring.”

Empower Brands continues to prioritize strategic investments in marketing, technology and franchisee support to enhance brand positioning and drive long-term success. The hiring of a new CMO marks just one step in the brand’s efforts towards tremendous growth this year.