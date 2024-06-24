Employers Face Major Changes with New Overtime Pay Requirements

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently released its final rule, updating the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)’s overtime pay requirements. The rule increases the minimum salary threshold to US$43,888 on July 1 and then to $58,656 on January 1, 2025.

This significant change will profoundly impact both business owners and employees. The new thresholds may increase payroll costs and necessitate budgeting and staffing strategy adjustments for business owners, particularly those in small and medium-sized enterprises. They may need to reclassify employees, reassess work hours, and reduce overtime to manage expenses.

On the other hand, employees who fall below the new salary thresholds will benefit from increased pay due to overtime eligibility. This adjustment ensures fair compensation for longer work hours, improving work-life balance and potentially increasing job satisfaction and retention rates. Both parties must navigate this transition carefully to maximize the benefits and mitigate any challenges arising from the updated FLSA regulations.

Scott Tackett, a business development advisor with Violand Management Associates, explains the impact and path forward for businesses.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!