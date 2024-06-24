Employers Face Major Changes with New Overtime Pay Requirements

June 24, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Scott Tackett 800x533

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently released its final rule, updating the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)’s overtime pay requirements. The rule increases the minimum salary threshold to US$43,888 on July 1 and then to $58,656 on January 1, 2025.

This significant change will profoundly impact both business owners and employees. The new thresholds may increase payroll costs and necessitate budgeting and staffing strategy adjustments for business owners, particularly those in small and medium-sized enterprises. They may need to reclassify employees, reassess work hours, and reduce overtime to manage expenses.

On the other hand, employees who fall below the new salary thresholds will benefit from increased pay due to overtime eligibility. This adjustment ensures fair compensation for longer work hours, improving work-life balance and potentially increasing job satisfaction and retention rates. Both parties must navigate this transition carefully to maximize the benefits and mitigate any challenges arising from the updated FLSA regulations.

Scott Tackett, a business development advisor with Violand Management Associates, explains the impact and path forward for businesses.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA-Emerging-Leaders_800x533

Nominate Your Emerging Leader

Awards / ISSA / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
Adrian Frank_800

ATI Restoration Names Adrian Frank Chief Program Officer

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
Dripping faucet close-up with drop of water. Blue toned image.

Over One Trillion Gallons of Water Saved in 2023

News / Sustainability
Cleaning WorkSource 800x533

Cleaning WorkSource Achieves Nationwide Reach

Business Management & Operations / News
First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration Adds Another Virginia Branch

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Jeff Carmon Straight Talk 6.20

Managing Employee Turnover and Staff Retention

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Training / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...