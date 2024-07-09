Emerging Leader Deadline Approaches

July 9, 2024Cleanfax Staff
ISSA-Emerging-Leaders_800x533

Submit your nomination for the 2024 ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards! Highlight some of the top talent impacting the market by July 31. Leaders will be recognized in Las Vegas this November as part of ISSA Show North America 2024.

Take a moment to reflect on the young professionals who have impressed you with their vision, dedication, and innovative approach. This is your opportunity to celebrate their contributions and support their continued growth and success. By nominating an Emerging Leader, you’ll not only recognize some of the top talent impacting the market, but you’ll also bring awareness and recognition to your organization.

The inaugural awards program is a complimentary benefit for all current ISSA members across the cleaning industry supply chain—including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—who are proven leaders in their field. Nominations are open to anyone employed by an ISSA member company who will be younger than 40 years old as of November 30.

ISSA members are invited to nominate individuals and complete a short questionnaire at issa.com/EmergingLeaders. Self-nominations are also accepted. The winning submissions will be selected by the ISSA Emerging Leaders Committee and notified in early October.

This year’s winners also will be featured in an article in the November/December edition of the association’s member magazine, ISSA Today, and across ISSA’s social media channels.

For more information on the ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards and to submit a nomination, visit issa.com/EmergingLeaders.

