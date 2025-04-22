Earth Day 2025: Our Power, Our Plant 

On the 55th Anniversary of Earth Day, polls confirm that the vast majority of Americans support increasing investment in and the immediate deployment of renewable energy.

EARTHDAY.ORG’s (EDO) two-year renewable energy-focused theme, Our Power, Our Planet, has inspired over 10,000 events in the U.S, backing calls for the tripling of electricity generation via renewable energy sources by 2030, eliminating fossil fuels subsidies, and securing inexhaustible sources of clean energy.

“Millions of people are taking peaceful action this Earth Day to demonstrate their support for renewable energy,” said Kathleen Rogers, EDO president. “Investment in this industry will increase innovation in all sectors of manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture, spurring yet more technological advancements and creating millions of new jobs.”

In 2024, U.S. wind and solar together generated more power than coal for the first time, as coal hit a record low and solar saw its biggest-ever growth. Solar power capacity in the U.S. is expected to more than double from 91 gigawatt (GW) in 2023 to 182 GW by the end of 2026, alongside a 70% jump in battery storage in 2025.

Additionally, on April 14 a federal judge ruled against the Trump administration in the case that alleged fraud in a Biden-era clean energy program, unfreezing roughly US$20 billion in funding meant to support projects like new solar energy arrays and efficiency upgrades for small businesses, CNN reported.

Despite government setbacks of renewable energy federal funding, hundreds of cities across the United States are moving aggressively toward employing renewable energy, recognizing that it will not only create millions of new jobs, but also attract new businesses to their cities, reduce their energy costs, and improve the health of their constituents.

On Earth Day, city leaders representing over 15 million U.S citizens will announce plans to develop new renewable energy projects in their communities. Additionally, over one million students in U.S. schools will learn about and discuss the impacts of the renewable energy sector and the jobs it will create, this Earth Day.

View and join official Earth Action Day events on EDO Earth Action Day Map, here.