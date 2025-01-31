DRYmedic Restoration Services and The Cleaning Authority Add Franchises

Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, added a total of 210 new franchise owners in 2024, an 11% year over year increase to grow the company’s presence across 322 new territories. In 2023, Authority Brands saw a 60% increase in new franchise locations.

“We’re ecstatic to expand the Authority Brands family with over 200 new franchise owners in 2024,” said Jordan Wilson, Authority Brands chief development officer. “This milestone is a testament to the strength of our franchise development efforts, the resilience of our franchise models, and the commitment of our franchise owners and support teams. Looking ahead, we’re confident this growth positions us to further enhance our offerings, expand our reach, and support our franchise community in new and exciting ways as we head into 2025.”

Wilson, who joined Authority Brands as senior vice president of franchise development in 2023, was just appointed to his current role. Over the past two years with the company, Wilson has consistently achieved impressive growth for the franchise development team and now looks to continue that trend with a larger role this year.

2024 highlights and milestones from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio include:

DRYmedic Restoration Services significantly expanded its national presence with 17 new franchise owners across 26 new territories as aging homes and more common extreme weather attract entrepreneurs to the restoration industry.

continued to sweep its way across the country adding 16 new franchise owners in an equal amount of territories in 2024.

Authority Brands continued to also empower home service contractors in recent months following the launch of BuyFin, a consumer financing and payment solutions division of BuyMax. BuyFin allows home service contractors to offer hassle-free financing options to customers and gives service technicians the ability to collect payments for those jobs onsite.

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,700 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners.