Don’t Miss Part 1 of the Digital Marketing Demystified Series—World Class Email Marketing

You’ve still got time to register for Part 1 of the Digital Marketing Demystified Series, taking place online Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m. CT, and brought to you by Legend Brands.

In this FREE webinar, created exclusively for ISSA, Cleanfax, and CMM, internationally renowned marketing expert Ron Cates will cover the core elements of successful digital marketing, taking into consideration the budget and time constraints of running your business.

For part 1 of this special series, Cates will specifically explore email marketing—a tactic that can yield a great return on your investment. You’ll learn the necessary strategies that will help email marketing work consistently for your business, while saving you both time and money.

Cates will cover targeting, growing your list, creating content that works, amplifying email with social media, and so much more. You’ll leave the webinar ready and equipped to apply your own email marketing campaign, in ways better that many of the world’s leading brands!

Advanced marketers will learn new tricks, but beginners will never feel lost. These are entertaining, fun, educational, can’t-miss sessions that will positively help with the growth of your business.

