Don’t Miss out on Restoration Strategies!

March 17, 2023
restoration strategies

If you and your team are:

  • Experiencing difficulties in dealing with adjusters on pricing
  • Waiting too long to get paid
  • Feeling frustrated that your marketing isn’t producing results
  • Wondering why it feels like a battle

Then Restoration Strategies is the conference for you!

This two-day event is designed to offer invaluable insights into the restoration industry for business owners, managers, and marketing staff in the disaster restoration and building service contractor field.

Attendees will gain practical knowledge on acquiring restoration jobs from insurance agents, claims adjusters, property owners, and managers. The conference will feature a nationally recognized insurance claims adjuster who will share strategies for securing water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, and other types of work. Individuals considering entering the restoration industry will find this conference helpful in learning to overcome the challenging task of acquiring work.

The event will be a fast-paced learning opportunity for all participants. Rest assured that you will leave the conference with the knowledge to help you avoid the challenges associated with the restoration industry. Event pricing is reasonable, with $697 for ISSA members and $997 for non-members.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind uplifting event. Check out the video below to learn more:

