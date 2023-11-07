Don’t Miss Out! ISSA Show North America 2023 Starts on Monday

November 7, 2023Patricia LaCroix
ISSA Show North America 2023

It’s not too late to register and be on hand for ISSA Show North America 2023—the annual trade show that brings together leaders from the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning communities—taking place November 13–16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

At this year’s show, you’ll find unique networking opportunities, 90 free educational sessions, and more than 600 manufacturers and service providers, along with some special events that you won’t want to miss! Here are some of those sessions:

Spotlight Session: Then, Now, Forever | Celebrating 100 Years of ISSA—Kick off this year’s show in a fun, engaging session hosted by ISSA leadership. This complimentary session on Tuesday morning will relive monumental moments over the past 100 years of ISSA and recognize a host of impactful individuals who have made their mark in the cleaning industry.

Doc Hendley Spotlight Session—Learn how Doc Hendley has successfully cultivated a nonprofit organization that provides clean water for people in need worldwide. The first 100 guests of this session will receive a complimentary copy of his book, Wine to Water; A Bartender’s Quest to Bring Clean Water to the World, and have the book signed by the author immediately following his talk.

ISSA Hygieia Network Annual Awards Reception—This event is included with all Show Passes on Wednesday evening. Named after the Greek goddess of cleaning and hygiene, the ISSA Hygieia Network is a signature ISSA Charity dedicated to advancing and retaining women in the cleaning industry. The reception will feature networking with industry leaders and Hygieia’s annual recognition awards.

Happy Hour on the Expo Floor—Everyone is invited to join the celebration from 3:00–5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Don’t wait! Register now for ISSA Show North America 2023 before prices increase November 12.

Patricia LaCroix
Read Patricia LaCroix's Posts

Patricia LaCroix

Patricia LaCroix is the associate editor of Cleanfax. She has a degree in communications with a concentration in journalism. Over the course of her four decades in publishing, Patricia has worn many hats, serving as writer, editor, and graphic designer for both print and online media.

Follow Patricia LaCroix

