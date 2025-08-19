Cruise Into Certification: Restoration Journeys + NORMI Set Sail

What if your next certification didn’t come under the hum of fluorescent lights—but with ocean breezes, turquoise water, and the sun setting over the Caribbean?

That’s exactly what’s waiting for restoration professionals on the upcoming Restoration Journeys Cruise aboard the Carnival Horizon, departing Feb. 28, 2026, from Miami. This unique event blends professional development, industry networking, and the ultimate R&R with a side of ROI, all in one unforgettable package.

Education at sea: Earn while you learn

On this eight-day cruise, education happens on your terms. You’ll spend half-day mornings in certification classes taught by Doug Hoffman and his capable team of NORMI expert instructors. The afternoons? They’re wide open for poolside relaxation, excursions, or spa time.

The two featured NORMI courses are:

Inspector’s Course–A foundational training for professionals entering microbial inspection.

Biotoxin Assessor Remediation Course–An advanced program built with NORMI’s medical advisory board, tackling biotoxin contamination.

Both courses provide continuing education credits where required—and both are tax-deductible business expenses.

The destinations: Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao

Between classes, this journey takes you through the spectacular Southern Caribbean. Explore the flamingo-filled nature centers of Bonaire, the vibrant Dutch-style waterfront of Curaçao, and Aruba’s white-sand beaches. Each island offers excursions, culture, and once-in-a-lifetime memories.

“This is the perfect blend of ROI for your business and R&R for yourself,” said Larry Cooper of Restoration Journeys. “Bring your managers, bring your family—come back recharged and inspired.”

Networking that goes beyond the classroom

The cruise isn’t just about coursework—it’s about connection. Cocktail receptions, group activities, and plenty of networking opportunities mean you’ll learn as much from poolside conversations as you will in class.

Partnerships and collaborations often spark on these trips, sending attendees home with fresh energy and new ideas to grow their businesses.

Something for everyone—yes, even families

Jillian Olson of Restoration Journeys designed the experience with flexibility in mind: Balcony, oceanview, or interior rooms available, with discounted rates for family members not attending classes. There will be kids programs, waterparks, and clubs onboard, and an adults-only areas for those who want tranquility.

“It’s the perfect setup,” Olson said. “Bring your kids, bring your spouse, or bring your leadership team—it works for everyone.”

Don’t miss the boat—literally

Space is limited, and registration is open now. The final payment deadline is Dec. 1, so secure your cabin before they’re gone. Payment plans are available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start lazyload">﻿</span>

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!