CRI Names New President

May 31, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Russ DeLozier

The Carpet and Rug Institute Inc. (CRI) has appointed Russ DeLozier as its new president, effective June 1.

During his decades-long career, DeLozier has worked in a variety of leadership positions with such companies as Dow, Shaw Industries Group Inc., and the J+J Flooring Group. He has spent the past 12 years with Engineered Floors LLC, serving as the company’s director of sustainability. He also has been a member of CRI’s extended producer responsibility (EPR) committee since 2001 and is the only two-time winner of the institute’s Joseph J. Smrekar Memorial Award, recognizing excellence in support of the carpet manufacturing industry.

“Russ has more than 30 years of experience serving the industry and is a proven leader in corporate sustainability, chemical and floor covering manufacturing, and materials recycling. With his extensive knowledge and dedication to the industry, I am confident Russ will lead the CRI during a pivotal time in our organization’s history,” said Tom Pendley, chairman of CRI’s board of directors.

“Over the course of my career, I have experienced firsthand the critical connections, advocacy, and leadership CRI provides to strengthen the entire carpet industry,” said DeLozier. “I am honored to serve CRI and our members as the next president of the organization and look forward to leading our continuous efforts as the carpet industry’s leading advocate.”

The search for the CRI president was launched in January 2023 after the retirement announcement of Joe Yarbrough, who has served in the role since March 31, 2014.

