CRDN Ranks Among the Largest US Franchise Systems

CRDN has been named to the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, and ranked third in sales growth within the Disaster Restoration category. CRDN secured the overall ranking of 243, up from 278 in 2023. The Franchise Times Top 400 ranking highlights the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales,.

CRDN, originally founded as a dry cleaning business in metro Detroit, has evolved into a global company specializing in restoring items damaged by disasters such as fires, floods, and storms. Founded in 2001, CRDN’s franchise model has expanded to more than 150 locations with 5,000 employees across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The company provides a wide array of services, from textile and electronic restoration to artwork and collectibles, helping clients save personal items with significant emotional and monetary value.

“We are honored to be recognized by Franchise Times for our work in providing high-quality restoration services to clients across the country,” said Wayne Wudyka, CRDN CEO. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our franchisees and our commitment to innovation and customer service.”

The Franchise Times Top 400 franchises collectively saw a 3.7% increase in sales in 2023, reaching a combined total of US$740 billion. CRDN’s placement reflects the company’s strong performance and growing role in the home contents restoration market.

To view the full 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, visit Franchise Times Top 400.