CRDN Expands Network Capabilities with New Franchise Partners

CRDN, a leading expert in residential and commercial contents restoration operations across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, continues to expand its national service capabilities through new franchise partnerships and ongoing training and development initiatives.

CRDN recently welcomed new franchise partners, Michael Eck, franchise partner of CRDN of the Pennsylvania Heartland, and Matt Knight, franchise partner of CRDN of Oregon, CRDN of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, to its growing network—further strengthening CRDN’s reach and expertise across key U.S. regions.

The following franchise owners and team members have completed CRDN’s introductory training and are now certified to restore textiles—items such as clothing, linens, and fabrics impacted by smoke, soot, or water damage:

David Arias, field supervisor, CRDN of the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island

Michael Eck, franchise partner, CRDN of the Pennsylvania Heartland

Matt Knight, franchise partner, CRDN of Oregon, CRDN of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho

The following individuals have successfully completed one of more of CRDN’s art, electronics, and/or full-service contents restoration trainings, empowering these facilities to offer comprehensive , end-to-end restoration services:

David Arias, field supervisor, CRDN of the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island

Michael Eck, franchise partner, CRDN of the Pennsylvania Heartland

Lynn Ingram, franchise partner, CRDN of Northwest Texas

Linda Ingram, franchise partner, CRDN of Northwest Texas

Charles McKell, IT support, CRDN of Northwest Texas

Anthony Jim, project manager, CRDN of Western Colorado

Joe Yuhanick, franchise partner, CRDN of Northeast Ohio, CRDN of North Pitt-Erie

Elissa Costanza, contents manager, CRDN of Northeast Ohio, CRDN of North Pitt-Erie

Rick McFarland, CSR and Electronics Technician, CRDN of Northeast Ohio, CRDN of North Pitt-Erie

“Our investment in training and development ensures CRDN continues to deliver industry-leading services with the speed, care, and consistency our insurance partners and policyholders rely on,” said Wayne Wudyka, CRDN CEO. “As our network grows, we’re proud to see new partners and graduates carrying forward the expertise and standards that define our brand.”

CRDN’s continued momentum is reflected in its recent recognition on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, which ranks the largest and most successful franchise systems in the country.