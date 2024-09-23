Cotton Holdings Plans Leadership Transition With Co-CEOs

Cotton Holdings Inc., a Houston-based disaster relief and infrastructure support company, released its strategic leadership transition plan to focus on its next stage of growth. Founder Pete Bell will transition to chairman and Co-CEO focusing on expansion and new opportunities, effective Sept. 18. At that time, Bryan Michalsky, currently CFO, will be appointed Co-CEO alongside Bell, focusing on day-to-day and operational optimization. In addition, Kevin Freeman, currently executive vice president of finance, will be promoted to CFO.

Bell co-founded Cotton in 1996, serving as CEO since inception, with a vision to develop a single-source disaster solutions company and the goal to “never say no.” Under Bell’s leadership, Cotton has been instrumental in the recovery and restoration efforts stemming from the world’s most damaging catastrophes of the past three decades, including high-impact weather events and other natural disasters, wildfires, terrorism, vandalism, and environmental mishaps. Beyond disasters, Cotton provides comprehensive logistical support solutions and consultation services to a host of clients in verticals including energy, government, education, medical, infrastructure, and more.

Bell has guided Cotton’s steady growth to amass more than 50 facilities across North America, including official response centers in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Combined with an increased footprint, Bell has led the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team in multiple successful acquisitions into the Cotton Holdings umbrella.

“I am incredibly proud of the company Cotton Holdings has grown into over these last 28 years, but I absolutely know the best is yet to come,” Bell said. “At Cotton, we have always relished in the challenge of aggressive, strategic growth while also maintaining our day-to-day operations. But with the opportunities on the horizon, there couldn’t be a better time for Bryan to join me as Co-CEO to focus on executing an aligned strategy to optimize operations while I continue to prioritize expansion. I am extremely confident Bryan is the best partner to join me at the helm of our company as we continue to move forward.”

Michalsky began his relationship with Cotton almost 20 years ago as chief financial officer and has been a direct catalyst for Cotton’s expansion from a local restoration firm to an international holdings company. Stepping out of the traditional chief financial officer role, Michalsky’s entrepreneurial spirit has placed him as a leader on Cotton’s dynamic M&A team. He also has spearheaded innovation in pivotal moments, such as after the BP oil spill in 2010, when he was the first to suggest taking the risk and expanding Cotton’s core capabilities, creating Cotton Logistics and Cotton Culinary. Michalsky’s guiding hand throughout the years has directly resulted in Cotton’s steady growth and prepared him for his role as Co-CEO.

“I am both humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead Cotton Holdings alongside my business partner and friend, Pete Bell,” Michalsky said. “Our leadership structuring plan to work in tandem as co-CEOs will provide consistent leadership across Cotton’s portfolio while also continuing our vision of strategic growth and expansion. Together, we will continue to build upon the strong foundation laid in 1996 by delivering turnkey solutions for our clients.”