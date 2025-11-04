Our digital magazine covering the carpet cleaning & restoration industry top to bottom.
Subscribe to Cleanfax Magazine
Receive up-to-date industry news, how-to tips, exclusive online content, videos, and more.
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Listen to insightful guests and industry experts.
Explore Podcasts
Participate in our latest poll or access the archives.
Explore Polls
New technologies to help you succeed in business.
Explore Sponsored Content
Check here for new video content weekly.
Explore Videos
Browse our extensive webinar archives.
Explore Webinars
Dig into the articles and multimedia products designed for restoration companies.
Explore KnowHow’s content
Contractor Connection RESTORE 2026 will be help at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.
Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.
What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?
View Results