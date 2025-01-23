DocuSketch Achieves New Security Standard

DocuSketch, the leading provider of technology that helps carriers and restoration businesses accurately and efficiently streamline the claims process, achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II Compliance through an independent audit with I.S. Partners. Meeting this security standard ensures DocuSketch is a secure technology for its users and their data assets, providing a higher level of trust for current and prospective customers and partners.

Security within the restoration industry is more important than ever, with more than 40% of small businesses hit by a cyber threat in 2023 alone, and global cyber attacks increasing 75% in third quarter 2024, compared to third quarter 2023.

For nearly a decade, DocuSketch has helped transform the home insurance industry by reducing cycle times and boosting profitability. DocuSketch’s technology allows restorers to document the full process—from mitigation to reconstruction, with 99% accuracy. Additionally, DocuSketch helps to simplify the documentation process of insurable damage for claims adjusters, saving time and allowing for a higher volume of claims processing.

SOC 2 Type II has become an industry standard for organizational security controls, demonstrating DocuSketch’s alignment with the strictest security practices and confirming its position as a trusted vendor for restoration and insurance companies alike. The certification was created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) to examine a service provider’s internal controls and systems related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data.

“Attaining SOC 2 Type II certification underscores DocuSketch’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy in an industry abound with consumer data,” said Ralf von Grafenstein, Founder & CEO of DocuSketch. “This achievement assures our clients that their information, and their customers’ data is protected by rigorous controls, enabling them to utilize our services with confidence.”