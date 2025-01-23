DocuSketch Achieves New Security Standard

January 23, 2025Cleanfax Staff
DocuSketch

DocuSketch, the leading provider of technology that helps carriers and restoration businesses accurately and efficiently streamline the claims process, achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II Compliance through an independent audit with I.S. Partners. Meeting this security standard ensures DocuSketch is a secure technology for its users and their data assets, providing a higher level of trust for current and prospective customers and partners.

Security within the restoration industry is more important than ever, with more than 40% of small businesses hit by a cyber threat in 2023 alone, and global cyber attacks increasing 75% in third quarter 2024, compared to third quarter 2023.

For nearly a decade, DocuSketch has helped transform the home insurance industry by reducing cycle times and boosting profitability. DocuSketch’s technology allows restorers to document the full process—from mitigation to reconstruction, with 99% accuracy. Additionally, DocuSketch helps to simplify the documentation process of insurable damage for claims adjusters, saving time and allowing for a higher volume of claims processing.

SOC 2 Type II has become an industry standard for organizational security controls, demonstrating DocuSketch’s alignment with the strictest security practices and confirming its position as a trusted vendor for restoration and insurance companies alike. The certification was created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) to examine a service provider’s internal controls and systems related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data.

“Attaining SOC 2 Type II certification underscores DocuSketch’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy in an industry abound with consumer data,” said Ralf von Grafenstein, Founder & CEO of DocuSketch. “This achievement assures our clients that their information, and their customers’ data is protected by rigorous controls, enabling them to utilize our services with confidence.”

