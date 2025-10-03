1-800-Packouts Partners With Background Check and Drug Testing Provider

October 3, 2025
1-800-Packouts

 1-800-Packouts entered a new partnership with ScreeningOne®, a premier service for comprehensive and compliant pre-employment and employee background checks. This partnership is designed to ensure the highest standards of trust, safety and professionalism within the restoration industry.

Through this partnership, 1-800-Packouts will leverage ScreeningOne’s expertise in employee screening to provide franchisees with streamlined access to background checks, drug testing, and more. This collaboration ensures that every 1-800-Packouts location has a reliable and efficient system for vetting employees, helping to maintain the highest level of security and peace of mind for customers during the restoration process.

”Our local franchise owners meet with homeowners during some particularly vulnerable moments, and are even welcomed into their private residences,” said Stefan Figley, 1-800-Packouts president. “That requires a high level of trust. We are prepared to do everything necessary to cultivate that trust, and hope these screening services will provide homeowners with an even higher degree of comfort working with 1-800-Packouts.”

By integrating ScreeningOne’s services, 1-800-Packouts reinforces its commitment to protecting homeowners and businesses during stressful times. Customers can feel confident knowing that individuals that handle their possessions have been thoroughly screened through a trusted and well-regulated screening process, further elevating the safety and professionalism that defines the 1-800-Packouts brand.

“We are honored to partner with 1-800-Packouts, a recognized leader in contents restoration,” said Troy Byrd, ScreeningOne general manager. “Together, we are elevating industry standards by combining ScreeningOne’s expertise in compliant background screening with 1-800-Packouts’ reputation for professionalism and care, ultimately strengthening customer confidence during critical times.”

