2026 Restoration Convention & Industry Expo
November 4, 2025—
Get ready to experience southern charm at its finest in beautiful Savannah, Georgia, where the riverfront setting, historic beauty, and unmatched hospitality create the perfect backdrop for the restoration industry’s premier annual gathering. This event is designed to empower, connect, and elevate restoration professionals
From world-class education and powerful networking to unforgettable scenery and opportunities to grow your business, this is the event that moves the restoration industry forward.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Networking with like-minded professionals, exchanging ideas, challenges, and innovative solutions.
- Updates on RIA’s latest advocacy efforts that are driving progress for the restoration industry.
- A showcase of innovative tools and services to support your growth in the Expo Hall – Connect with top service partners and discover cutting-edge products to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive business growth!
- Expert insights from industry thought leaders through impactful educational sessions.
- Up 13 CE Credits from RIA & IICRC to advance your career.