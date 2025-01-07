Construction Labor Churn at Historic Lows in November

January 7, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Construction worker with chisel

The construction industry had just 276,000 job openings on the last day of November 2024, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). JOLTS defines a job opening as any unfilled position for which an employer is actively recruiting. Industry job openings increased by 17,000 last month but are down by 178,000 from the same time last year.

“Construction hiring fell to the second-slowest rate on record in November 2024,” said Anirban Basu, ABC chief economist. “That’s especially meaningful given that the slowest rate occurred in April 2020 as the pandemic brought construction activity to a standstill. At the same time, the rates at which workers were laid off or quit also remained near historical lows, suggesting that both contractors and their employees were in a wait-and-see mode in November.

“Despite this relative stasis, industrywide job openings increased in November, rising to the highest level since August,” Basu said. “More than half of contractors expect to increase their staffing levels over the next six months, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, while fewer than 10% expect to decrease them, a sign that hiring may rebound from the recent lull in the coming months.”

Construction Labor

Construction Labor

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Chuck Violand and Tim Hull

Violand Management Associates Steps Into New Ownership

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
Solar Panel Photovoltaic installation on a Roof, alternative electricity source - Concept Image of Sustainable Resources

Private Equity Firm Hidden River Invests in ServiceMaster Restore Franchisee Restoration Alliance

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Generic Tradeshow Scene

Online Poll: How Much Do You Invest in Trade Shows?

News
Trojan Battery celebrates 100 years

Trojan Battery Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation, Leadership, and Powering the Future

News
Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of ISSA

ISSA and the EPA Collaborate with $1.2M Grant to Revolutionize Cleaning Practices

Health & Safety / ISSA / News / Sustainability / Video
Construction worker

Nonresidential Construction Spending Dips 0.1% in November, Flat Year Over Year

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...