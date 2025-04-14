Connecticut Maintenance & Renovation Business Fined for Lead Paint Laws

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) settled with Precision Property Management LLC, Plantsville, Connecticut, including a US$40,339 civil penalty and an agreement by the company to maintain compliance with federal laws that help protect residents from the risks of lead paint exposure.

EPA alleged that Precision Property Management failed to follow certain provisions of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule while renovating five properties in Connecticut that contained lead paint, including one property in Hartford where two children lived.

“This settlement includes a commitment from Precision Property Management to follow federal lead paint laws, which means a lower risk of childhood exposure to lead in the buildings that they manage and renovate,” said Mark Sanborn, EPA New England regional administrator. “This case highlights EPA’s work to pursue enforcement actions of critical lead-based paint laws and regulations to ensure future compliance and deter violations.”

The alleged violations occurred at three properties in Hartford and one each in New Britain and Bristol. EPA identified violations of TSCA and the RRP Rule that occurred between November 2021 and January 2023, including the failure to:

Obtain firm certification before performing renovations.

Have trained and certified renovators perform or oversee the renovations.

Provide residents with pamphlets that explain the risks of exposure to lead-based paint during renovations prior to starting renovation work, as required.

The company is now in compliance with the RRP Rule and obtained the necessary firm and renovator certifications shortly after an August 2023 inspection by an EPA representative.

The single largest cause of childhood lead poisoning is from exposure to lead from deteriorated or disturbed lead paint. Nearly 30% of homes in the United States, mostly those built before 1978, have lead-based paint. Under the federal Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act and TSCA, EPA inspects worksites and records of renovation firms, abatement firms, property managers, landlords, and real estate agents for compliance with lead-related environmental laws and regulations.