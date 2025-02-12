Commercial Restoration Co. Names William Wood COO

Commercial Restoration Co. (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, appointed William Wood as its new chief operating officer. With more than 36 years of leadership experience in business operations, strategic growth, and process optimization, Wood will help CRC build on its strong foundation as the company continues expanding nationwide.

Wood has a proven track record of leading organizations through periods of growth by enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening teams, and refining strategic direction. His background spans multiple industries, including technology, financial services, and construction, where he has helped businesses scale effectively while maintaining strong service standards. His experience in streamlining operations and driving performance aligns with CRC’s mission of delivering industry-leading restoration and reconstruction services.

“We’re pleased to welcome William Wood as our chief operating officer,” said Chuck Borden, CRC president and CEO. “His experience in growing businesses and optimizing operations will be invaluable as we continue expanding. His leadership will help us strengthen our team, enhance efficiency, and ensure we deliver the best possible service to our clients.”

“I’m excited to join the CRC team and help lead the next phase of its growth,” Wood said. “CRC has built a strong reputation for helping businesses recover when disaster strikes, and I look forward to working with this talented team to make our operations even stronger. My focus will be on enhancing efficiency, supporting our employees, and ensuring we continue to provide outstanding service to our clients.”

As chief operating officer, Wood will oversee CRC’s day-to-day operations, focusing on process optimization, strategic initiatives, and ensuring consistent service delivery to clients nationwide.