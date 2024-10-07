In Memoriam: Melody David of Color/Match Dyes and AAA Dye & Carpet

Melody Shantell Marie David passed away on Aug. 17. She was 41.

Melody was the torchbearer of her family’s legacy in the carpet dyeing industry, a tradition first established by her father, Don David, and his brother, Ernie David, the legendary former owners of Color/Match Dyes and AAA Dye & Carpet.

After graduating with a bachelor of arts in music from the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she studied opera and showcased her beautiful voice, Melody joined the family business and became a prominent figure in the industry.

Melody’s leadership extended beyond her family’s business. She served as chair of the IICRC Color Repair Committee and was a frequent speaker at industry conventions, where she shared her expertise and passion. Her mentorship under her father and uncle made her an exceptional leader, and her contributions have left an indelible mark.

Tragically, her life was cut short on Aug. 17 when she drowned following a catamaran accident on the Columbia River. She will be remembered for her professional accomplishments, warm smile, positive spirit, and dedication to her craft.

Melody’s niece, Summer Linehan, is now responsible for leading Color/Match Dyes and AAA Dye. Linehan recently graduated with a degree in business after being encouraged by Melody to pursue a business degree in advance of joining the company, and will now carry on the family legacy with the same passion and dedication.

She will be missed by her sister Cristel, niece Cali, nephew Stratton, and brother-in-law Greg.

Submitted by: James Tole and Randy Pierce