Check out Cleanfax’s New Site, New Look

Attention all carpet cleaning and restoration business owners! We are excited to announce that our website has undergone a complete transformation, and it is better than ever before. Cleanfax Magazine, your go-to source for industry news, trends, and tips, has streamlined its website to provide you with the most engaging, informative, and user-friendly experience possible.

The events page

One of the main new features that we are excited to highlight is our new events page. This page provides you with the latest information on upcoming industry events, including conferences, trade shows, and webinars. You can easily find events based on location, date, and topic, making it easier to choose the ones that are most relevant to your needs. This feature ensures that you never miss an opportunity to connect with peers, learn new skills, and grow your business. We even added photos for each event to make scrolling more visually appealing to all.

Our new video page

Another exciting feature is our new video page. We know that many of our readers prefer to consume content in video format, and we have made it easier than ever to access our growing library of instructional and informative videos. Whether you want to learn new cleaning techniques, stay up-to-date on industry trends, or get inspired by success stories from other business owners, our video page has something for everyone. Plus, our videos are optimized for viewing on any device, so you can access them from your desktop computer, tablet, or mobile phone.

Topic reorganizing and streamlining

We have also streamlined our topics and content to ensure that you can easily find the information you need to run a successful carpet cleaning and restoration business. Our new website is organized by categories such as Water Damage Restoration, Carpet & Furniture Care, and Marketing & Sales, allowing you to quickly navigate to the content that is most relevant to your needs. Plus, we have updated our search functionality to make it even easier to find the information, whether you are looking for a specific article or a broad topic.

A brand new look

Beyond our new features, we have also redesigned our website to be more visually appealing, sleek, and optimized for intuitive reading and searching. Our new design is cleaner, more modern, and easier to navigate, ensuring that you can quickly find the information you need to grow your business. Plus, our website is optimized for mobile viewing, ensuring that you can access our content from anywhere, at any time.

We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which is packed with exciting features, content, and functionality designed to help you succeed as a carpet cleaning or restoration business owner. Whether you are looking for the latest industry news, instructional videos, or insights on marketing, operations, and innovative technology, Cleanfax Magazine has you covered.

Navigate through our new website today and see what the new Cleanfax site has to offer!

